No evidence of financial impropriety or executive misconduct: Infosys
New Delhi: Infosys on Friday said the board's audit committee has completed the independent probe into the anonymous whistleblower allegations and found "no evidence" of financial impropriety or executive misconduct.
"The audit committee took the anonymous whistleblower complaints very seriously and commissioned a thorough investigation with the assistance of independent legal counsel. The audit committee determined that there was no evidence of any financial impropriety or executive misconduct," Infosys Audit Committee Chairperson D Sundaram said in a statement.
The committee has concluded the independent investigation into allegations contained in the anonymous whistleblower complaints the company disclosed on October 21, 2019 and determined that the allegations are substantially without merit, the statement said. The audit committee conducted a thorough investigation with the assistance of independent legal counsel Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co and PricewaterhouseCoopers, it added.
The Bengaluru-based company, after its October quarter results, had informed the stock exchanges of anonymous whistleblower complaints that had alleged certain unethical practices by the top management.
Speaking about the findings, Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani said CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy are strong custodians of the company's proud heritage.
"Salil has played a key role in reinvigorating the organisation and driving momentum and the board is confident that he will continue to execute on the company's new strategic direction successfully," he added.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
IG, Commissioner of Meerut meet Gaurav Chandel's family10 Jan 2020 6:25 PM GMT
IPU kicks off nat'l seminar on Judicial delays10 Jan 2020 6:23 PM GMT
New Ghaziabad SSP takes charge10 Jan 2020 6:22 PM GMT
2 cops suspended for consuming alcohol inside police10 Jan 2020 6:22 PM GMT
Delhi Cong launches campaign to get public opinion for...10 Jan 2020 6:21 PM GMT