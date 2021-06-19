NMDC: P K Satpathy conferred with Greentech Leading Director Award

Hyderabad: P K Satpathy has been conferred with "Greentech Leading Director Award 2021". The jury conferred this prestigious award based on his dynamic initiatives and achievements which included highest production of iron ore of 35.6 MT in 2017-18, maximum output per manshift, highest exploratory drilling, almost zero accidents in operations in 2020-21, credited for allotment of Rohne & Tokisud Coal Blocks to NMDC, publication of NMDC's maiden Sustainability Report, extension of mining leases at Chhattisgarh and Karnataka mines, all production mines of NMDC could get 5 star rating from IBM, established Remote Sensing & GIS Lab at NMDC, commissioned MTSS (Mines Transport Surveillance System) in Donimalai Complex, automation of Screening Plant-I of Kirandul Complex, automated dispatch of iron ore sampling and analysing systems, etc.

