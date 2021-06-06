NMDC organises vaccination drive at its Hyderabad head office

Hyderabad: India's largest Iron Ore Producer NMDC Ltd. organised a COVID vaccination camp at the NMDC Head Office, Khanij Bhawan, Hyderabad on 01.06.2021 for its employees, their family members and contract workers with a vision to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

The vaccination camp, held in association with Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Hyderabad covered all employeesalong with their family members and contract workersdue for the first and second dosage of the vaccine. Out of a total of 5600 employees at NMDC, 80 per cent of 45+ age category and overall around 50 per cent employees have been vaccinated. The vaccination drive will be continued in phased manner till all employees are covered. The vaccination drive is already is being conducted in all its production projects and units.

In addition to this, NMDC is putting in all efforts to vaccinate family members of employees.

Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC inaugurated the vaccination camp & highlighted the importance of COVIDvaccination to contain the spread of the disease. He said, "We must work together to take strict measures to curb the spread of the virus. As responsible citizens, it is our duty to adhere to the Covid protocols issued by the government. NMDC understands and acknowledges the severity of the pandemic and is doing its bit to supplement nations' efforts to defeat it."