NMDC logs growth in supplies, output in Aug

Hyderabad: NMDC, the country's largest Iron Ore producing Navratna Company's performance during the month of August 2020 has witnessed good growth both in production and sales over CPLY.

Iron ore production for the month of August 2020 was 1.62 MT against 1.41 MT in the corresponding month August last year and has registered a growth of 15% in production.

The sales during the above period was 1.79 MT against 1.49 MT in month of August 2019, which is 20% higher than the previous year.

The Bailadila Projects at Chhattisgarh has produced 1.01 MT in August 2020 as compared to last yearproduction of 0.79 MT of iron ore in the month of August 2019, and has registered growth 28% in production.

The total sales of iron ore from Bailadila projects in the month of August 2020is 1.27 MT against 1.05 MT in August 2019, which is 21% higher than the previous year.

Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC expressed his happiness on the performance of NMDC.

He said, "The Year 2020 is a difficult year but NMDC has managed to overcome difficulties and perform better.

Despite the global pandemic and heavy rainfall in the Chhattisgarh area we have managed to outgrow our performance over last year."