NMDC continues its production growth in September 2020

Hyderabad: NMDC, the country's largest Iron Ore producing Navratna Company's performance during the month of September 2020 has continued its steady growth both in production and sales over CPLY.

Iron ore production for the month of September 2020 is 1.83 MT (Million Tonnes) has registered a growth of 11% against production of 1.64 MT in September 2019.

Iron ore sales for the month of September 2020 is 2.11 MT has registered a growth of 10.50% against 1.91 MT in month of September 2019.

For the quarter ended September 2020, Iron ore production is 5.63 MT against 5.29 MT in CPLY,

registering a growth of 6.5% and sales is 6.50 MT against 5.83 MT in CPLY registering a growth of 11.5%.