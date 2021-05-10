NLCIL to set up oxygen plants in Neyveli, Thoothukudi and seven other sites; orders placed for 500 OCs

Chennai: With a view to augment the supply of medical oxygen, Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) NLC India Ltd is in the process of setting up nine Pressure Swing Adsorption Medical Oxygen plants at its project sites including Neyveli and Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu and sites across the country.

Tenders have been floated for the Oxygen plants and once the process is completed, the plants will be set up within one month.

The move is in lines with the direction of the Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi to PSUs under its fold to set up oxygen plants to meet the rise in demand for medical oxygen in hospitals across the country.

Sharing the details of the initiative, Rakesh Kumar, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NLCIL stated……… "Initially, NLCIL has planned to set up nine plants with capacity of 12 NM3/Hour to 30 NM3/Hour based on the requirement at different locations. Two plants of 12 NM3/Hour capacity costing Rs.25 to Rs.30 lakhs will be installed at the NLCIL Hospital in Neyveli while three plants of 30 NM3/Hour capacity costing Rs.65 lakhs to 70 lakhs each will be installed in Chennai. The plants in Chennai will be installed in Government General Hospitals identified by the State Government."

NLCIL will also be setting up three oxygen plants each in Rajasthan and through its subsidiary Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Ltd. ( NUPPL) in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Navaratna undertaking has business operations in Neyveli and Thootukudi in Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and in a small way in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The plants will be funded through the PSU's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program for the fiscal 2021-22.

Keeping in view the pandemic situation, the progress of the above is being directly monitored by the CMD alongwith a dedicated team for the purpose headed by CGM (HR).

A number of initiatives have been taken on war footing by the new team. NLCIL had augmented its COVID-19 bed capacity in its hospital and other places in Township in Neyveli from 90 to 500 beds (200 in the Hospital itself) for treatment of COVID-19 patients. The PSU had commenced Hospital Operations at Ghatampur UP within a week's time with the combined team of L&T, GE and BGR. 70 bedded hospital is in operation now and additional 200 beds are arranged for Covid Care Centres in the nearby buildings.

"NLCIL is also in the process of placing orders for purchase of 500 Medical Oxygen Concentrators (OCs) of 10 LPM capacity each. Tenders have already been floated and we will finalize the bidder in a week's time. The oxygen concentrators will also be sent to States including Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan based on the requirement," Rakesh Kumar said.