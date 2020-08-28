NLCIL to establish new Industrial Training Institute in Neyveli township

Chennai: NLC India Limited, a Navratna PSU, will be establishing an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Neyveli Township at an estimated cost of Rs 650 lakhs for the benefit of the wards of Project Affected Persons and youngsters residing at surrounding villages for providing practical skills which will enable them to obtain relevant jobs in industries/factories.

The existing NLC Middle School building and its premises in Block-12, Neyveli will be used for the ITI. The Bhoomi Pooja for the Civil works to suitably modify and renovate the existing School Building into an ITI, was performed on August 21, 2020 in the august presence of R Vikraman, Director/HR. The proposed ITI will offer Technical courses in the Fitter, Welder, Electrician and Refrigeration & Air Conditioning trades with an emphasis on Practical training.

The ITI will commence the academic session from August 2021.