NLCIL posts standalone net profit of `267.22 crore for June quarter

New Delhi: NLC India Limited (NLCIL) reported the total income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 at Rs 2,504.45 crore as against Rs 2386.86 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a growth of 4.93 per cent.

Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 is Rs 267.22 crore as against Rs 292.54 crore in the corresponding period of the

previous year.

Lignite Sales during the quarter ended 30-06-2021 is 10.17 LT as against 4.46 LT in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a growth of 128.03 per cent.

Power Generation on 30th June 2021 (91.62 MU) and Monthly Generation of June 2021 (2329.47 MU) are all time high generation for the Company since its inception.

Standalone and Consolidated Power Generation during the quarter ended 30-06-2021 is 6638.63 MU and 7965.55 MU as against 5698.60 MU and 7011.53 MU respectively in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a growth of 16.50 per cent and 13.61 per cent respectively.

Renewable Energy Power Generation during the quarter ended 30-06-2021 is 572.53 MU as against 530.69 MU in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a growth of 7.88 per cent.