NLCIL generates 3791.31 MU during Q2

NEyveli (Tamil Nadu): Power generation by NLC India Limited during the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2020, was 3791.31 MU and 9489.92 MU respectively as against 5273.02 MU and 10332.13 MU respectively in the corresponding period of the previous year the reduction in generation is mainly due to fire incident in TPS-II and retirement of TPS-I, partly offset by operation of new units of Unit-I of NNTPS (500 MW) and Solar 709 MW.

Power export during the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2020, was 3225.21 MU and 8184.44 MU respectively as against 4512.64 MU and 8818.11 MU respectively in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The total income of the Company during the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2020, was Rs.1849 crore and Rs.4235.86 crore respectively as against Rs.2217.85 crore and Rs.4121.88 crore respectively in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Profit after tax for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2020, was Rs.20.39 crore and Rs.312.93 crore respectively as against Rs.336.78 crore and Rs.659.82 crore respectively in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Solar power generation during the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2020, was 492.14 MU and 994.59 MU respectively as against 325.59 MU and 590.30 MU respectively in the corresponding period of the previous year, with increase of 51.2 per cent and 68.5 per cent respectively in both the periods.

The EBIDTA for the half year ended 30.09.2020 was Rs.1804.38 crore as against Rs. 1665.4 crore, registering a growth of 8.3 per cent. The EBIDTA for the quarter ended 30.09.2020 was Rs.728.9 crore as against Rs. 909.85 crore, with reduction of 19.9 per cent.

For the Consolidated financial statement, the total income of the Group during the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2020, was Rs.2508.85 crore and Rs.5574.65 crore respectively as against Rs.2763.69 crore and Rs.5094.38 crore respectively in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Profit after tax for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2020, was Rs.61.98 crore and Rs.270.94 crore respectively as against Rs.405.46 crore and Rs.554.71 crore respectively in the corresponding period of the previous year.