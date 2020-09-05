NLC posts PAT at Rs 292.54 cr for June qtr

Chennai: The total income of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 is Rs 2386.86 crore as against Rs 1904.03 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a growth of 25.36%.

During the quarter, the Company recognised as an Exceptional Item, the one-time Rebate of Rs 42.09 crore to DISCOMs on account of COVID-19 pandemic based on guidelines issued by Ministry of Power, Govt. of India.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the quarter is Rs 455.42 crore as against Rs 429.12 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a growth of 6.12 per cent.

Profit after tax for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 is Rs 292.54 crore as against Rs 323.04 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Power generation during the quarter ended June 30, 2020 is 5698.60 MU as against 5059.11 MU in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a growth of 12.64 per cent mainly on account of commissioning of Unit-I of NNTPS ( 2 X 500 MW) and of 709 MW Solar Project in previous 3rd quarter of previous year.

Power export during the quarter ended June 30, 2020 is 4962.67 MU as against 4305.88 MU in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a growth of 15.25 per cent.

The EBIDTA (excluding exceptional item) for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 is Rs 1075.48 crore as against Rs 755.55 crore, registering a growth of 42.34 per cent.

For the Consolidated financial statements:- The total income of the Group during the quarter and year ended June 30, 2020 is Rs 3065.80 crore as against Rs 2330.69 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a growth of 31.54 per cent.

During the quarter, the group has recognised as an Exceptional Item, the one-time Rebate of Rs 85.43 crore to DISCOMs on

account of COVID-19 pandemic based on guidelines issued by Ministry of Power, Governmen of India.