Niti moots Rs 22,500-crore plan for private trains on 100 routes
New Delhi: Niti Aayog and Indian Railways have come out with a discussion paper for running 150 trains on 100 routes by private operators, envisaging an investment of Rs 22,500 crore.
The discussion paper titled 'Private Participation: Passenger Trains' has identified 100 routes, including Mumbai Central-New Delhi, New Delhi- Patna, Allahabad-Pune and Dadar-Vadodara.
The paper, prepared for discussions with stakeholders, has split the 100 routes into 10-12 clusters.
As per the paper, the private operator will have the right to collect market-linked fares and will be provided flexibility of class composition and halts.
The privatisation of train operation, the paper said, will help in introducing modern technology and rolling stocks with reduced maintenance.
Besides, it would provide world-class service experience to passengers and also help in reducing the supply demand deficit.
The operators could be domestic or international entities, the paper said.
