Nirlep Singh Rai becomes new CMD of NFL

New Delhi: State-owned fertiliser firm NFL on Tuesday said Nirlep Singh Rai has been appointed as Chairman and Managing Director of the company. In a regulatory filing, NFL informed that Nirlep Singh Rai, Director (Technical), has been appointed as Chairman & Managing Director, on the Board of the company with effect from date of his assumption of charge i.e. September 6. Rai, who was born in August 1962, is a B.E (Instrumentation & Control) from Thapar University.

