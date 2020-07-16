Nine firms in race to bag contracts for redevelopment of four railway stations

New Delhi: Nine firms are in the race to bag contracts for the redevelopment of four railway stations — Nagpur, Gwalior, Amritsar and Sabarmati — under a PPP initiative worth around Rs 1,300 crore, the Indian Railway

Stations Development Corporation Ltd. (IRSDC) said Thursday.

The nine firms — JKB Infrastructure, GMR Business and Consultancy Firm LLP, ISQ Asia Infrastructure Investments, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Limited, Monte Carlo

Limited, Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Limited, GR Infraprojects Limited, and Cube Construction Engineering — have put in 29 separate

applications for the redevelopment of the four stations.

Nine applications have qualified for Sabarmati station, eight for Gwalior and six each for Nagpur and Amritsar

stations.

These four stations are the first railway projects to have in-principle approval of the Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC), formed by the government.

These four stations are also the first ones to have provision of pre-determined user charges on passengers and visitors as one of the main revenue stream for the concessionaire of the redeveloped stations.