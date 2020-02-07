NHPC's net profit jumps 122% in Q3

New Delhi: NHPC has reported total revenue of Rs 1,860 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 as against Rs 1,691 crore during the previous corresponding period registering a growth of 10 per cent. The revenue of the company stands at Rs 7,473 crore during the nine months ended December 31, 2019 as against Rs 6,900 crore during the previous corresponding period in 2018 resulting into growth of 8 per cent.

The Net profit of the company for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 stands at Rs 404 crore against the corresponding net profit of Rs 182 crore resulting into growth of 122 per cent. The company has reported net profit of Rs 2,624 crore for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 as against Profit of Rs 2,138 crore during the nine months ended December 31, 2018 resulting into 23 per cent increase on year on year basis. The Board of Directors has approved interim dividend of Rs 1.18 per share for the financial year 2019-20 in the Board Meeting held on February 7, 2020 as against interim dividend of Rs 0.71 per share for the year 2018-19.