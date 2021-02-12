NHPC reports 100% growth in standalone net profit in Q3 of FY2020-21

Faridabad: For the quarter ended December 31, 2020 standalone net profit of NHPC increased by 100 per cent to Rs 808 crore against a net profit of Rs 404 crore during the corresponding previous

quarter ended December 31, 2019. Net profit for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 increased by 8 per cent to Rs 2829 crore against a net profit of Rs 2624 Crore during the nine months ended 31st December, 2019.

Standalone revenue of the Company grew by 23 per cent to Rs 2294 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as against Rs 1860 crore during the corresponding previous quarter ended December 31, 2019. Revenue for the nine months ended December 31, 2020increased by 5 per cent to Rs 7879 crore as against Rs 7473 crore during the nine months ended December 31, 2019.

Sales realizationfrom beneficiaries for the current fiscal is Rs 7633 crore till February 10, 2021as compared to Rs 7018 crore during the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The Board of Directors has declaredan interim dividend of Rs 1.25 per share for the financial year 2020-21 in the Board Meeting held on February 11, 2021 as against interim dividend of Rs 1.18 per share for the year 2019-20.