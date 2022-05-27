NHPC posts record net profit of Rs 3,538 cr in financial Year 2022
New Delhi: NHPC Limited, India's premier hydropower company and a 'Mini Ratna' Category-I Enterprise of the Government of India has declared its Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year 2021-22. The Board of Directors approved the Financial Results and the Financial Statements for FY 2021-22 in the meeting held on 25 May, 2022 at Faridabad.
The company has reported the highest ever Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 3,538 crore on standalone basis in FY 2021-22 against Rs 3,245 crore for the last fiscal, which is higher by 9 per cent. Consolidated Net Profit for 2021-22 stood at Rs 3,774 crore, compared to Rs 3,600 crore in 2020-21, thereby registering an increase of 5 per cent.
NHPC Power Stations achieved generation of 24,855 Million Units (MU) in FY 2021-22 which is higher than generation during FY 2020-21 by 384 MUs.
The Board of Directors have recommended final dividend of Rs 0.50 per Equity share for Financial Year 2021-22 in addition to interim dividend of Rs 1.31 per share.
Accordingly, total dividend for FY 2021-22 is Rs 1.81 per share which is the highest ever dividend declared by the
company.
