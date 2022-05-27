Millennium Post
Home > Business > NHPC posts record net profit of Rs 3,538 cr in financial Year 2022
Business

NHPC posts record net profit of Rs 3,538 cr in financial Year 2022

BY MPost27 May 2022 6:18 PM GMT
NHPC posts record net profit of Rs 3,538 cr in financial Year 2022
X

New Delhi: NHPC Limited, India's premier hydropower company and a 'Mini Ratna' Category-I Enterprise of the Government of India has declared its Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year 2021-22. The Board of Directors approved the Financial Results and the Financial Statements for FY 2021-22 in the meeting held on 25 May, 2022 at Faridabad.

The company has reported the highest ever Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 3,538 crore on standalone basis in FY 2021-22 against Rs 3,245 crore for the last fiscal, which is higher by 9 per cent. Consolidated Net Profit for 2021-22 stood at Rs 3,774 crore, compared to Rs 3,600 crore in 2020-21, thereby registering an increase of 5 per cent.

NHPC Power Stations achieved generation of 24,855 Million Units (MU) in FY 2021-22 which is higher than generation during FY 2020-21 by 384 MUs.

The Board of Directors have recommended final dividend of Rs 0.50 per Equity share for Financial Year 2021-22 in addition to interim dividend of Rs 1.31 per share.

Accordingly, total dividend for FY 2021-22 is Rs 1.81 per share which is the highest ever dividend declared by the

company.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X
X