NHPC organises Hindi Pakhwada

Chandigarh: National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) organised a grand closing ceremony of Hindi Pakhwada on September 30, 2022 at the Corporate Office, Faridabad. RP Goyal, Director (Finance), NHPC was the Chief Guest on the occasion.



The function began with the lighting of the lamp by Chief Guest and other senior officers. Speaking on the occasion, RP Goyal, Director (Finance), NHPC said that everyone must make a joint effort to promote the use of Rajbasha Hindi and appealed to all officers and employees to carry out all official works in Hindi. He further congratulated all NHPC employees for implementing of Official Language in NHPC in the most effective

manner.

During the ceremony, the winners of various competitions organised during Hindi Pakhwada 2022 were felicitated by RP Goyal, Director (Finance), NHPC.

It is informed that NHPC was awarded the second prize in the 'A' region under 'Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar scheme' for the year 2021-22 by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India during Hindi Diwas Celebration at Surat, Gujarat on September 14, 2022.

Director (Finance), NHPC congratulated the winners for their efforts and further encouraged them to continue working in Rajbhasha with full enthusiasm and energy.

NHPC had observed 'Hindi Pakhwada' from September 14 to 29, 2022 at its Corporate Office and across all its Power Stations, Projects, Regional Offices, and Units.

During the Pakhwada various activities as Hindi Quiz, Noting/ Drafting, vocabulary and translation, Calligraphy/ Dictation, Poetry recitation, book exhibition etc. had been organised at the corporate office which saw large-scale participation from the employees.