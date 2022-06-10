NHPC and Adani Infra Ltd ink pact for development of 600 MW solar project

New Delhi: In a major development, NHPC signed Contract Agreement with M/s Adani Infra (India) Limited for EPC contract for development of 600 MW solar project under CPSU scheme Phase-II on Thursday at NHPC Corporate Office, Faridabad in the presence of A K Singh, CMD, NHPC. R P Goyal, Director (Finance) & Biswajit Basu, Director (Projects) from NHPC and Dr. Manish Karna, Head Business Development from M/s Adani Infra (India) Limited were also present on the occasion.

Under the dynamic and energetic leadership of A K Singh, CMD, NHPC, the Company is expanding its Renewable Energy Portfolio and has taken up several Renewable Energy Projects under different modes. This initiative of NHPC will be a big milestone towards making India Carbon neutral.

NHPC had awarded EPC Contract for development of grid connected Solar PV projects (1000 MW) and its transmission line for power evacuation to ISTS Sub-station alongwith Comprehensive O&M for 5 years under Tranche – III of CPSU scheme Phase-II on May 5, 2022 to M/s Adani Infra (India) Limited (600 MW in Gujarat), M/s Tata Power Solar Systems (300 MW in Rajasthan) and M/s SSEL – ASR JV (100MW in Andhra Pradesh) with total awarded value of Rs 6604.42 crore with completion period of 18 Months.