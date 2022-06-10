NHPC and Adani Infra Ltd ink pact for development of 600 MW solar project
New Delhi: In a major development, NHPC signed Contract Agreement with M/s Adani Infra (India) Limited for EPC contract for development of 600 MW solar project under CPSU scheme Phase-II on Thursday at NHPC Corporate Office, Faridabad in the presence of A K Singh, CMD, NHPC. R P Goyal, Director (Finance) & Biswajit Basu, Director (Projects) from NHPC and Dr. Manish Karna, Head Business Development from M/s Adani Infra (India) Limited were also present on the occasion.
Under the dynamic and energetic leadership of A K Singh, CMD, NHPC, the Company is expanding its Renewable Energy Portfolio and has taken up several Renewable Energy Projects under different modes. This initiative of NHPC will be a big milestone towards making India Carbon neutral.
NHPC had awarded EPC Contract for development of grid connected Solar PV projects (1000 MW) and its transmission line for power evacuation to ISTS Sub-station alongwith Comprehensive O&M for 5 years under Tranche – III of CPSU scheme Phase-II on May 5, 2022 to M/s Adani Infra (India) Limited (600 MW in Gujarat), M/s Tata Power Solar Systems (300 MW in Rajasthan) and M/s SSEL – ASR JV (100MW in Andhra Pradesh) with total awarded value of Rs 6604.42 crore with completion period of 18 Months.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Poll code-related violations reported; action taken: CEO10 Jun 2022 7:13 PM GMT
Water scarcity and skill training for workers among issues discussed ...10 Jun 2022 7:12 PM GMT
Woman raped in hotel by man she met on dating app10 Jun 2022 7:09 PM GMT
Delhi High Court quashes FIR subject to parties cleaning Yamuna for...10 Jun 2022 7:08 PM GMT
Jain's photo with weary look draws sharp reactions from AAP10 Jun 2022 7:07 PM GMT