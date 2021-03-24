NHAI to develop over 600 wayside amenities in 5 yrs

New Delhi: The NHAI on Wednesday said it will develop more than 600 world-class wayside amenities for commuters along national highways in the next five years.

As per plan, wayside amenities will be developed every 30-50 km on current and upcoming highways and expressways, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said.

"In a major move to improve commuting experience on National Highways for both passengers and truckers, the National Highways Authority of India will develop world class 'Wayside Amenities' at more than 600 locations across 22 states along the National Highways in the next five years, out of which 130 is targeted for development in 2021-22," National Highways Authority of India said

in a statement.

It said it has already invited bids to develop 120 such wayside amenities.

The amenities will include numerous facilities for passengers such as fuel stations, electric charging facilities, food courts, retail shops, bank ATMs, toilets with shower facility, children play areas, clinics, village haat for local handicrafts,

among others.