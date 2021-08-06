'NHAI incurred revenue loss of around `3,512 cr in FY'21 due to Covid curbs'

New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has incurred an estimated revenue loss of Rs 3,512.62 crore in financial year 2020-21, due to COVID-19-related restrictions, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Replying to a question in Lok Sabha, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the approximate user fee collections in FY 2019-20 and 2020-21, stood at Rs 27,682.89 crore and Rs 28,548.05 crore, respectively.

"An estimated amount of Rs 3,512.62 crore in Financial Year (FY) 2020-21, is the approximate loss of revenue in fee collection at fee plazas of National Highways Authority of India due restrictions of COVID-19," Gadkari said.

He said due to sustained protest by farmers in the states of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, 58 fee plazas were not operational for 12 days to a maximum of 182 days in FY 2020-21, resulting in an estimated loss of Rs 814.13 crore.

"Sporadic incidents of protest were observed at few plazas such as Thrivallam fee plaza in the state of Kerala and Padmanavpur & Sukhupada fee plazas in the state of Odisha," the minister said.