NFR parcel revenue up 75.82% during Jan-July

Maligaon: Despite the various challenges faced time to time due to natural calamity, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has marked impressive growth in parcel earning. Earning from parcel traffic has gone up by 75.82 per cent during January to July, 2022 in comparison to the same period in the previous year. NFR has earned Rs 40 crores parcel revenue during January to July, 2022 as against Rs 22.75 crores during corresponding period of previous year.

Relentless efforts of BDU (Business Development Unit) teams at field level helped capturing new stream of traffic and generating parcel revenue. Total 161 Parcel Vans, containing beverage items, were booked from New Jalpaiguri and Rangapani railway stations to Namkum and Fatuha. Again 12 Parcel Vans, containing food products were booked from Azara to Jorhat railway stations through BDU effort. 15 Kisan Rail trains were operated during January to July, 2022 which contributed towards revenue generation significantly.

Various steps have been taken to further augment the parcel business. Leasing of 22 Parcel Vans (VPs) and 07 Seating cum Luggage Rake/Vans (SLRs) have been operationalized for parcel loading. Parcel services with three leased PCETs have been operationalized in the circuit of Vasco-Da-Gama – Azara – Vasco-Da-Gama, Royapuram - New Guwahati – Royapuram and Azara – Karambeli – Azara. These services have immensely benefitted merchants, businessmen, enabling a wider market place for their merchandise.

Parcel Management System has also been commissioned at 18 locations over Northeast Frontier Railway. This computerised parcel or luggage booking system with enhanced user-friendly features enables businessmen and traders transporting their merchandise to destinations in a fast, cheap and reliable manner.

Transportation of goods by rail is cheaper, faster than roadways and it is the most environment-friendly mode of transport.