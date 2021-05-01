NFL to set up 4 Oxygen Plants in four districts

Noida: To augment the oxygen availability amidst the acute Covid crises, National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has ordered 4 Oxygen Plants for installation in Government Hospitals in four districts i.e. one each in Noida, Gorakhpur,Lucknow in UP and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. Each plant will have capacity of 20 NM3 / hr i.e. 70 cylinders per day.

This initiative aims to equip the Government Hospitals in the districts with uninterrupted oxygen supply to manage the Covid-19 patients and other patients needing such support.

With this, each of the Government Hospitals under the project will have a captive oxygen generation facility and will help in strengthening the public health system.