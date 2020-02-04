NFL records Net Profit of Rs 108 crore in Q3

Noida: National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has reported a Net Profit of Rs 108 crore in 3rd Quarter of Current Financial Year 2019-20.

The Company recorded a Growth of 23% in total Fertilizers Sale at 16.65 LMT compared to 13.57 LMT in CPLY. With this total Revenue from Operations of the Company during this period was Rs 3737 crore.

The results were declared in Board Meeting held on 31st January, 2020. During the nine months (April -December 2019) of current financial year, the total Fertilizers Sale rose by 25% to 43.73 LMT against 35.09 LMT in CPLY.

The company recorded Urea sale of 36.17 LMT during first nine months compared to 30 LMT during the same period in 2018-19.

With this, the total Revenue from Operations reached Rs 9946.30 crore compared to Rs 9157.10 crore

reported in first nine months of 2018-19.

The higher sale of fertilizers during this year is credited to sale of Imported Fertilizers like DAP, MoP, NPK & APS where the company recorded growth of 51% from CPLY.

The company's initiative for providing all types of products to farmers under one-roof has enabled the company

to change its outlook from single product to a multi-product company.

NFL, currently operates five natural gas based Urea Plants, located at Nangal, Bathinda in Punjab, Panipat in Haryana and two State-of-the-Art plants at Vijaipur in MP.