NFL Q3 profit up 3% at Rs 107 crore

New Delhi: National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has reported a 3 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 107.11 crore for the quarter ended December.

Its net profit stood at Rs 103.59 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income fell to Rs 3,744.66 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 3,785.54 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company recorded a growth of 23 per cent in total fertilizers sale at 16.65 lakh tonnes.

During the nine months (April -December 2019) of current financial year, the total fertilizers sale rose by 25 per cent to 43.73 lakh tonnes.