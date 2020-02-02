NFL Q3 profit up 3% at Rs 107 crore
New Delhi: National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has reported a 3 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 107.11 crore for the quarter ended December.
Its net profit stood at Rs 103.59 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Total income fell to Rs 3,744.66 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 3,785.54 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
The company recorded a growth of 23 per cent in total fertilizers sale at 16.65 lakh tonnes.
During the nine months (April -December 2019) of current financial year, the total fertilizers sale rose by 25 per cent to 43.73 lakh tonnes.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Out on walk, Hindu outfit leader shot dead in heart of...2 Feb 2020 6:15 PM GMT
AAP demands campaign ban, arrest of Adityanath2 Feb 2020 6:15 PM GMT
Promises galore: Unemployment allowance & cashback schemes2 Feb 2020 6:15 PM GMT
Second Coronavirus case reported from Kerala2 Feb 2020 6:03 PM GMT
NIA raids Sarpanch and OGWs houses in S Kashmir2 Feb 2020 6:03 PM GMT