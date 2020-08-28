NFL gets Warli painting on outer walls of Noida office

New Delhi: State-owned National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) on Tuesday said it has adorned the outer wall of its corporate office in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, with Warli paintings, a move that also generated employment for coronavirus pandemic-hit painters.

NFL in a statement said that generally, the Warli painting is either made in the villages of Maharashtra or seen only in big exhibitions.

But, now people are able to see the painting on the outer wall of National Fertilizers

Ltd.

The artwork made in bright red colour is attracting everyone. In times of COVID-19-induced economic hardships, Warli painters have also got employment from this work, it said.

National Fertilizers Ltd said its efforts have not only beautified the surrounding area but have also aroused a curiosity among the people towards this painting.