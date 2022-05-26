NFL achieves record turnover of `15,857 cr, PAT of `108 cr in FY22

New Delhi: National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), leading CPSE in Fertilizer sector has achieved highest ever turnover of Rs 15,857 crore and in spite of stringent energy norms reported profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 108 crore on standalone basis during the financial year 2021-22.

Stellar performance of Industrial Products manufacturing division and fertilizer trading arm of NFL have resulted in increase in turnover of the company. With operations at full capacity at NFL's JV Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL), NFL now commands lead position in Urea and aspires to do an encore in other agri-inputs.

The company has identified New Growth Opportunities to enlarge its basket of products. To maintain growth momentum, NFL to further expand capacity of agrochemicals manufacturing and also enter into manufacturing of various Specialty Fertilizers. Manufacturing of Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) is also under consideration. DEF is used in diesel vehicles to reduce harmful emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx), in order to comply with more stringent emission standards.

While expansion of Nitric Acid capacity is about to complete, company is envisaging to further diversify in manufacturing of industrial products.

Commenting on the future profitability and growth of the company, Nirlep Singh Rai, C&MD said that with recent commissioning of energy saving schemes, all plants are operating within target energy

norms.