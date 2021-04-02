NFL achieves highest-ever fertilizer sale of 59.36 lakh MT

NOIDA: NFL has, once again, recorded highest-ever total Fertilizer Sale of 59.36 Lakh MT in 2020- 21 beating its previous best of 57.04 Lakh MT achieved during

2019-20.

This includes sale of company's own Urea, imported Urea and other P&K

fertilizers.

On the production front, the company produced 37.99 Lakh MT of urea in its plants recording a capacity utilisation of 117.6 per cent despite severe restrictions of Covid19 and other despatch related challenges due to farmers' agitation in Punjab.

In the plants, Panipat unit has set a new production record of Urea and Bentonite Sulphur and Vijaipur Unit produced Highest ever volume of biofertilizers.

Other than fertilizers, the company registered steep growth in sale of Seeds and Agrochemicals. While sale of seeds grew by 35 per cent than CPLY at 1,85,550 Quintals, the agrochemicals segment indicated a growth of 95 per cent than the previous year.

Even the sale of Bentonite Sulphur, produced at NFL's Panipat plant, has recorded huge growth of 150 per cent at 19958 MT against 7974 MT in CPLY. Also the Industrial Products segment performed exceedingly well during

the year.