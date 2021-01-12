Next tranche to be launched this month: Coal Minister

New Delhi: Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said the next tranche of commercial mines auction will be launched this month and stressed that further rounds will continue thereafter.



Speaking at the agreement signing ceremony for commercial coal mining and launch of single-window clearance system, he said commercial coal mining has been made a part of the system now.

"The next tranche of commercial mining auction would be launched in January 2021, and further tranches will continue thereafter," the minister said.

The Coal Minister said the single-window clearance portal is in the spirit of minimum government and maximum governance. It would be a milestone for ease of doing business in the country's coal sector.

Presently, about 19 major approval or clearances are required before starting a coal mine in the country. In the absence of a unified platform for grant of clearances, the companies were required to approach different departments leading to delay in operationalisation of coal mines, Joshi said.

Now, the complete process will be facilitated through the single-window clearance portal in a phased way.

The Centre, he said, has been progressing with a focused plan - bringing in transparency in the sector and opening it for the industry.

"As the government we just have to be the invisible force behind. Given the opportunities, businesses will grow and carry India on their shoulders along," he said.

Stating that, there is no dearth of coal anywhere in the country, the minister said the stock of dry-fuel at thermal power plants in the country has attained the highest-ever level, sufficient for 30 days.

"To give a perspective, in 2014, two-third of the major power plants had critical coal stocks of less than seven days. Today, India is the second largest producer of coal with a record production at 729 million tonnes (MT) in 2019-20," he said.

The coal minister said that according to the International Energy Agency and the US Energy Information Administration, coal will continue to meet most of the world's increasing energy needs over the next two decades.

The demand for coal is projected to increase substantially over the next several decades.

"I often say that we should make the maximum use of our coal reserves while shifting to cleaner forms of energy. We cannot crush the energy aspirations of this nation in our quest to follow the West," the minister said.

He also appealed to all states to facilitate the opening of all the mines auctioned for commercial coal mining so that India could make use of its abundant coal resources.

"It will help our nation become Aatmanirbhar in Coal. It is impossible to operate an industry or even grow crops without using some form of energy. And energy will continue to mean coal for several decades," he explained.