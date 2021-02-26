Bitcoin slumps 6%, heads for worst week since March

LONDON: Bitcoin fell over 6 per cent on Friday to its lowest in two weeks as a rout in global bond markets sent yields flying and sparked a sell-off in riskier assets.

The world's biggest cryptocurrency slumped as low as $44,451 before recovering most of its losses.

It was last trading down 1.2 per cent at $46,525, on course for a drop of almost 20 per cent this week, which would be its heaviest weekly loss since March last year, Reuters reported.

The sell-off echoed that in equity markets, where European stocks tumbled as much as 1.5 per cent.