New policy will ban passing on of losses to consumer: Min

Panaji: Union Power Minister R K Singh said here on Saturday that the new power tariff policy, to be unveiled within a month, will prohibit power companies from passing on their losses to the consumer beyond a limit. The policy was currently under the Union govt's consideration, Singh said. "The policy is pro-consumer and transparent," he said. "In the new policy, we are building the rights of the consumers. Right now there is no charter of rights of electricity consumers," Singh added.

