New policy will ban passing on of losses to consumer: Min

Panaji: Union Power Minister R K Singh said here on Saturday that the new power tariff policy, to be unveiled within a month, will prohibit power companies from passing on their losses to the consumer beyond a limit. The policy was currently under the Union govt's consideration, Singh said. "The policy is pro-consumer and transparent," he said. "In the new policy, we are building the rights of the consumers. Right now there is no charter of rights of electricity consumers," Singh added.

(Image from livemint.com)