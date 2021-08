New integrated terminal building of VSI Airport to be ready by June 2022

Port Blair: The construction of the new integrated terminal building of the Veer Savarkar International Airport here is likely to be completed by June next year, a top airport official said. Currently work is going on in full swing for the new world class terminal building that is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 417 crore, the official said.

Veer Savarkar International Airport, Director, Jameel Khaliq said that 83 per cent of the construction of the new terminal building of Airport has been completed. The Airports Authority of India has set a target date of June 2022 for the completion of the project.

The new terminal building, once complete, will also give a boost to the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) that aims to enhance connectivity to India's unserved and under-served airports. Besides, the terminal will also provide new employment avenues for islanders and be major boost to the modern infrastructure in these islands. The scheme has received significant interest from leading domestic carriers and startup airlines due to the various fiscal and monetary incentives therein and the three-year exclusive right to operate on the allotted RCS (Regional Connectivity Scheme) routes, said the official.

The new integrated terminal building of the airport, being built in an area of 40,000 square metres, will be able to handle 1,200 passengers — 600 domestic and 600 international passengers — at a time during peak hours. The shell-shaped design of the building has been inspired by nature - a shape which is a part of the seas and islands. The height of the terminal building roof would vary between 18 metres and 32 metres.