New DG, Eastern Zone, Ministry of I&B assumes charge

Kolkata: Bhupendra Kainthola, an Indian Information Service (IIS) officer of batch 1989, has assumed charge of Director General (Eastern Zone), Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, at the office of PIB Kolkata on Tuesday. Prior to this, Kainthola was the Director Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. Kainthola has previously worked at Press Information Bureau, Chandigarh and also as the Additional Director General (News) at Doordarshan News, Delhi. He has also worked in Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP), Directorate of Film Festivals (as Director, National Film Awards and Indian Panorama) and Lok Sabha TV (now Sansad TV).

