Nepal PM Deuba felicitates SJVN Chairman & MD Nand Lal Sharma

New Delhi: State-owned SJVN Ltd on Wednesday said Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has felicitated its Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma.



"Nand Lal Sharma, chairman and managing director of SJVN, was felicitated by Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba at a function held at the Singha Durbar, Kathmandu, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Investment Board of Nepal (IBN)," SJVN said in a statement.

Janardan Sharma, finance minister of Nepal and vice-chairman of IBN; Pampha Bhusal, Nepal's Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation; and Sushil Bhatta, chief executive officer of IBN; also graced the occasion along with other dignitaries from Nepal and abroad. During the ceremony, the Nepalese prime minister praised Sharma for his relentless efforts in the development of hydropower in Nepal.

Prime Minister also appreciated the pace of ongoing activities in the development of the 900-megawatt Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project. Speaking on the occasion, Nand Lal Sharma said 900-MW Arun-3 Project is progressing ahead of schedule.

He further stated that SJVN is executing one of IBN's transformative public-private partnership projects, the 900-MW Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project, on Arun River. This project is being implemented expeditiously and is targeted for completion in the financial year 2023-24. He also assured the Government of Nepal that the 679-MW Lower Arun Hydro Electric Project will be developed as a model project in the Southeast Asian region.

He also reiterated the resolve of SJVN to complete Lower Arun HEP (hydroelectric project) in a record time of around five years.