NELCO launches in-flight wi-fi services in India
New Delhi: Full service carrier Vistara plans to offer in-flight broadband service on certain international routes by March-end after inducting Dreamliners and Airbus 321 planes, a senior airline official said on Wednesday.
A joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines, Vistara has tied up with Tata group firm Nelco to offer in-flight connectivity service.
Vistara would also be the first domestic carrier to provide in-flight braodband for fliers.
The airline would offer access to in-flight connectivity only on Dreamliners and Airbus 321 aircraft on international routes, Vistara Chief Strategy Officer Vinod Kannan told reporters here.
The service would also be available for domestic customers when these planes are operated in the Indian airspace.
Nelco has partnered with Panasonic Avionics Corporation to start the service.
"We have ordered Dreamliners and A321 which will be delivered by February-end or March. We will start their commercial operations on international routes by March-end or April with in-flight service on board. "In the next two weeks, we will sit with Nelco and Panasonic to decide on the price," Kannan said. Nelco MD & CEO P J Nath said the capability to provide both broadband and voice services would exist. It would depend on airline partners on the way they would like to package the services, he added.
