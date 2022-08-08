Need to put Handloom Census data in public domain: Goyal
New Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday stressed upon the need to put the Census data of Handlooms, pertaining to over 35 lakh handloom workers, in the public domain for transparency and validation so that the benefits of handloom schemes reach the genuine beneficiaries.
Addressing an event on the National Handloom Day, the Minister for Textiles and Commerce and Industry emphasised upon free of cost onboarding on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) for maximum number of handloom products so that artisans can avail selling opportunities in government procurement.
Goyal also highlighted the need to connect weavers and artisans with a greater clientele in both domestic as well as international markets, an official statement said.
Stating that the e-commerce initiatives should be utilised to the fullest, he said the emphasis should be on onboarding of handloom weavers and handicraft artisans on the GeM portal in large numbers, while simultaneously making it incumbent upon all government departments to purchase handloom products for their textile needs.
He asked the ministries of commerce and industry and textiles to join hands to facilitate the process.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Boxers Nikhat, Amit, Nitu grab their maiden CWG gold medals7 Aug 2022 8:30 PM GMT
Talking Shop: Lost Kohinoors7 Aug 2022 8:17 PM GMT
Centre shouldn't force policies on states: Mamata at NITI Aayog meet7 Aug 2022 8:16 PM GMT
NITI meet: PM Modi urges states to focus on 3Ts, modernising farm...7 Aug 2022 8:15 PM GMT
CUET cancelled at some centres after reports of sabotage, says UGC...7 Aug 2022 8:11 PM GMT