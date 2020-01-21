Need to have fairer, more equitable terms in trade relations: Goyal
Davos: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said India is working on ways to have fairer and more equitable terms in its trade relationships with various countries.
Speaking here at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020, the commerce and industry minister also called for greater cooperation among various nations to realise the huge growth prospects in the Indian Ocean region and also for tackling the important issue of climate change. pti
Goyal said the RCEP in its present form was clearly an unworkable agreement.
"Any pact needs to take into account several factors. India is grappling with a huge trade deficit, particularly with China and many other nations in the region," he said. For the first time, India demonstrated that trade cannot be dictated by diplomacy, Goyal said, referring to India's decision to pull out of the RCEP.
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) has had to factor in several diversities among partners, but India has serious concerns about climate change and is seeking greater cooperation on fair terms, he asserted.
Goyal was speaking at a Strategic Outlook session on 'The Indian Ocean Rim'.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Protests may continue, CAA will not be withdrawn, says Amit...21 Jan 2020 6:34 PM GMT
Pavan Varma questions JDU's alliance with BJP21 Jan 2020 6:33 PM GMT
8 Indian tourists dead in Nepal resort21 Jan 2020 6:33 PM GMT
Disclosure of information in NPR voluntary: MoS Home Reddy21 Jan 2020 6:32 PM GMT
Amid ongoing protests, RGI says Census data confidential21 Jan 2020 6:30 PM GMT