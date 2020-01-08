NCLT warns Jet Airways CoC of contempt proceedings
Mumbai: The NCLT on Wednesday warned Jet Airways CoC of contempt proceedings if they do not release interim funds to the resolution professional by January 20 for completion of insolvency proceedings. "We again reiterate and instruct the Committee of Creditors (CoC) to release the interim amount as required by the RP of the grounded airline, so that the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) is completed and the assets of Jet are not devalued," Mumbai-bench of NCLT in its order said.
Further, the bench comprising Bhaskara Pantula Mohan and Rajesh Sharma directed the CoC to at least pay the amount by January 20, or the tribunal will initiate contempt proceedings against the defaulting members. The tribunal directed the CoC members, who have not honoured the order of the court, to remain present on February 19 - the next date of hearing.
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) also directed Indian Overseas Bank, which filed applications at the tribunal for exemption from payment as they are under Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) restriction to approach the government authorities concerned in this regard.
This direction came after the resolution professional pointed out that it is under tremendous pressure as many CoC members, in spite of the tribunal's earlier order, have not released funds.
The lenders had in-principle sanctioned Rs 63 crore to the RP. Lead banker SBI and two other banks had reportedly already disbursed their portion of the interim amount.
However, the bench exempted IDBI Bank from releasing these funds as it is under the Reserve Bank of India's PCA framework. The tribunal has also said that Indian Overseas Bank must seek similar exemption.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Those who don't have political existence are calling...8 Jan 2020 6:38 PM GMT
Dragged behind car, hit with iron rods8 Jan 2020 6:37 PM GMT
No survivors after Ukrainian airliner with 176 aboard...8 Jan 2020 6:36 PM GMT
Iran state media claims 80 Americans killed by missiles8 Jan 2020 6:35 PM GMT
Why only artistes, even common man can express opinion:8 Jan 2020 6:34 PM GMT