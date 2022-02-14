NCLAT adjourns hearing on Amazon's plea to stay CCI's order till February 25

New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday adjourned till February 25, the hearing on the plea of e-commerce major Amazon, seeking an interim stay over the order passed by fair trade regulator CCI, which suspended the over-two-year-old approval for its deal with Future Coupons Pvt Ltd (FCPL).

When the matter was called for hearing, a two-member bench expressed its difficulties to take up the matter on Monday, as one of the members is retiring in the next four days, after completing his tenure.

In this matter, NCLAT would also have to hear other parties such as fair trade regulator CCI, before passing an order and it would take some more time and then the retiring member would not be a part of the bench.

"Hence we are posting the matter to the next week," said the NCLAT bench, while directing to list Amazon's plea on February 25, for hearing.

During the proceedings, senior counsel Gopal Subramaniam representing Amazon, requested to stay the order passed by CCI as 60 days' time to implement the CCI order is expiring this week.

However, the bench said that the original order was passed on December 16, and it can take up the matter next week. "I am proceeding under the footing that the commission understands that everything stands extended because of the exigencies of the court," he said.