NBFCs seek continued liquidity support in upcoming Budget

Mumbai: Non-banking finance companies expect the government to provide continued liquidity support by encouraging banks to lend more to the sector, setting up a permanent refinance window and relaxing external commercial borrowing norms in the upcoming Budget.

The government will present the Budget for fiscal 2021-22 on February 1, 2021.

To mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on NBFC sector, the government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have announced various schemes such as the Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme (PCGS), Targeted Long-Term Repo Operations (TLTRO) and Special Liquidity Scheme (SLS).

"This budget is important because it will be the first budget after the pandemic, which dragged the economy into contraction mode and has taken more than 1.5 lakh lives so far in India.

"The government and RBI took calculated measures which aided economic recovery. We expect similar policy momentum to prevail in the Union Budget FY22," IndoStar Capital's CEO and executive vice-chairman R Sridhar said.

In its pre-budget memorandum submitted to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month, Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC) said bank funding of small and medium NBFCs has been a challenge due to various reasons, especially during the last two years.

"The tepid response to the TLTRO 2.0, which mandated banks to invest at least 50 per cent of the stipulated amount in small and medium NBFCs, was a clear example of this. The need, therefore, is to reduce the over-reliance on banks and have a dedicated refinancing body," FIDC, a representative body of assets and loan financing NBFCs, had said in the memorandum.

It suggested allocating a fund dedicated to funding small and medium NBFCs to SIDBI and Nabard.

"The arrangement of treating bank lending to NBFCs for on-lending to priority sector to be treated as priority sector lending (PSL) for banks should be made permanent and the limit needs to be increased to at least 10 per cent of total PSL by banks," FIDC had said.

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas partner L Viswanathan said in the recent years, NBFCs that are important intermediaries of credit have faced concerns of liquidity, governance and solvency and it is hoped that the Budget will ease some of the pressures.

The budget coincides with some announcements by the RBI regarding overhauling regulations for systemically important NBFCs to mitigate any risks of regulatory arbitrage, he said.

"The regulatory certainty, as well as the additional weight of these regulations, could be balanced through liquidity and credit measures announced in the budget for this sector," Viswanathan said.