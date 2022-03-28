'National highways must have appropriate road safety measures'

New Delhi: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has asked regional officers and project directors of national highways to ensure appropriate road safety measures in ongoing projects.

The first meeting of a consultative committee of members of Parliament attached to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways was held on March 24 to discuss various issues related to road safety. The meeting was chaired by Gadkari.

The committee members from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha expressed their concern over the large number of accidents and deaths on roads. It was emphasised that the number of road accidents and fatalities on roads across the country needs to be reduced through engineering, awareness and measures of enforcement, the Union highway ministry said in a statement.

Other major issues discussed during the meeting included rectification of black spots, requirement of widening of roads, provision of ambulance and trauma care facilities on national highways, GPS system to alert drivers, payment of compensation to the road accident victims, maintenance and repair of roads and need to impart driving training.

The minister emphasised that an effective training of drivers is the need of the nation.

The minister urged all the committee members to conduct regular meetings of the members of Parliament of road safety committee in their districts with the district collector, police department, PWD and other state agencies.

"The minister also emphasised that an effective training of drivers is the need of the nation, and the committee members were briefed about the initiatives taken by the ministry in this regard," the statement said.

A detailed presentation on setting up of the Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR), Regional Driving Training Centre (RDTC), Driving Training Centres (DTC) and Model Inspection & Certification Centres in the country was also made. Gadkari asked all the members present in the meeting to send proposals for setting up of driving training institutes in their constituencies.

Screening of a video on the progress of Zojila tunnel and a briefing about the difficulties of working in such high terrains were also part of the consultative committee meeting.