Nangal Unit of NFL dedicates 20-bed Covid Care ward

Noida: To support the Government's efforts to fight Covid pandemic, NFL's Nangal Unit in Punjab has handed over 20-bed facility of its Hospital to District Authorities to be used as COVID care Centre.

Company's doctors, nurses and other para medical staff have been deployed to take care of the Covid patients here.

The facility is equipped with oxygen supply through already existing pipeline from the centrally located oxygen cylinders.

In addition to the above, NFL is also setting up Oxygen Plants in various places.