NABARD projects priority sector credit target of Rs 2.47 lakh cr for Bengal

Kolkata: NABARD on Tuesday said it has estimated a credit target of Rs 2.47 lakh crore for priority sector lending in West Bengal during 2022-23, around 11.80 per cent higher than Rs 2.21 lakh crore in the current fiscal.

In the credit potential, the share of the agriculture sector, including agri-infrastructure and ancillary activities in the credit assessment, was estimated at 39.32 per cent, and that of the MSMEs was at 44.56 per cent, a statement from NABARD said.

The remaining credit potential was projected for various sectors such as self-help and joint liability groups, housing, education, social infrastructure, export and renewable energy, it said. National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) prepares a potential linked credit plan annually for each district.

West Bengal Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi on Tuesday released the "State Focus Paper: 2022-23", highlighting the credit potential in presence of senior officials of the government, banks and other stakeholders.