N Ramesh takes charge as DMD of Exim Bank

New Delhi: N Ramesh took charge as Deputy Managing Director of the Export-Import Bank of India (India Exim Bank), on Monday. He is an officer of Indian Telecom Service from 1999 Batch. Prior to his appointment at India Exim Bank, he served as Executive Director in National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. He served as Director in Department of Commerce, Government of India from 2016 to 2019, where he oversaw Agriculture, Export Inspection, Biotechnology, and Plantations Divisions. N. Ramesh worked as Director (Marketing) at Marine Products Export Development Authority, Ministry of Commerce and Industry from 2010-2016.

