Muthoot Capital Services Q3 net down 23 pc to 19 cr
New Delhi: Muthoot Capital Services on Saturday reported a decline of 22.77 per cent in standalone net profit at Rs 18.95 crore for the third quarter ended December 2019.
It had reported a net profit of Rs 24.54 crore in the October-December period a year ago, Muthoot Capital Services said in a regulatory filing
However, its total revenue from operations rose 11.47 per cent to Rs 150.69 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 135.18 crore in the corresponding period of 2018-19.
Total expenses stood at Rs 125.34 crore.
