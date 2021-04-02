Mukhmeet S. Bhatia assumes charge of Director General, ESIC

New Delhi: Mukhmeet S. Bhatia, IAS took over the charge of Director General of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) under Ministry of Labour & Employment/ Govt. of India at its Headquarters on April 1, 2021in New Delhi. Bhatia is an IAS Officer of 1990 batch of Jharkhand cadre. Earlier/ he has worked as the Additional Secretary in the Dept. of Economic Affairs/ Ministry of Finance/ Government of India. He has also served as the Principal Secretary in the Dept. of Labour & Employment and Women & Child Development in the Government of Jharkhand. Bhatia holds an M.Phil in Defence & Strategic Studies from the Madras University/ Masters degree in Business Administration from Faculty of Mgmt. Studies, University of Delhi and a Masters in International Development from Harvard University/ Cambridge, USA. Mpost

