MP to get 93 MW nuclear power from Gujarat's KAPS

Jabalpur: Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Ltd (MPPMCL) on Thursday inked a fresh power purchase agreement with Nuclear Power Corporation of India for the supply of 93-megawatt power for the next 15 years, an official said.

Under the agreement, Madhya Pradesh will get nuclear power at Rs 2.289 per unit from the Kakrapar Atomic Power Station (KAPS) near Surat in Gujarat, he added.

"The MP Power Management Company has signed a fresh power purchase agreement with the Nuclear Power Corporation of India for the supply of 93 MW power for the next 15 years," MPPMCL's chief general manager Pramod Chowdhary told said.