'Mood is upbeat across markets for new year'

New Delhi: On the outlook for 2022 Prashant Solomon, MD, Chintels India and Treasurer for CREDAI NCR said, "The mood is upbeat across both the residential and commercial markets. 2022 will be a pivotal year for growth and technology transformations across the sector. Despite the volatility, 2021, has been a pivotal year for the growth of Indian Real Estate as it paved the way for an evolved and resilient sector driven by increased adoption of disruptive models & new-age technologies. Policy Interventions and initiatives by the government like the lowering of repo rate, tax holidays for affordable housing projects, stamp duty concessions among others have helped the industry stay resilient. With covid induced disruptions slowly settling accompanied by increased technology adoption and the government's positive stance towards the sector, the real estate market is expected to gain back its rhythm in 2022."

