MoHFW forms panel to review taxation on tobacco products

New Delhi: In a move aimed at putting a check on tobacco consumption, the Union Health Ministry has set up an expert panel to review the taxation policy for tobacco products.



The panel will develop a proposal for a comprehensive tax policy for tobacco products with a public health perspective, the health ministry said.

As per the order, members of the expert group include Vikas Sheel, additional secretary and mission director at Heath Ministry, Pulkesh Sharma, deputy secretary, Health Ministry; representatives from the Niti Aayog; GST Council; WHO Country office for India; the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy; the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs; and Finance Ministry.

"It will analyse the existing tax structure for all forms of tobacco (smoking and smokeless) and then develop a roadmap for tobacco tax policy and recommend immediate steps to be taken for making India MPOWER compliant," the health ministry said.

The panel would also suggest options/models of tax rates/standards for consideration in the Union Budget for 2022-23.