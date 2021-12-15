Modify farmers pension scheme: Parl panel to govt

New Delhi: Expressing concerns over the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana, a parliamentary panel on Tuesday again asked the government to comprehensively modify the scheme to attract more farmers.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana (PMKMY) is a voluntary and contributory pension scheme introduced in September 2019 for small and marginal farmers having cultivable land up to 2 hectares to lead a dignified life in their twilight years.

The Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, headed by P C Gaddigoudar in its 24th report had recommended the ministry to identify the reasons for low subscription by farmers under the PMKMY and if needed, comprehensively modify the scheme to make it attractive for the subscription by the farmers.