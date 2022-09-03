Modi writes to UAE Prez Sheikh Mohamed to cement bilateral ties

Dubai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to further strengthen the strategic relations between the two countries and the prospects of developing them to serve their common interests, the official media reported.

Prime Minister Modi's letter was delivered by the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to the UAE President Mohamed when he called on him here on Friday during his just-concluded visit to the Gulf nation. Jaishankar was in the UAE this week to attend the meetings of the 14th session of the UAE-India Joint Committee and the 3rd session of the UAE-India Strategic Dialogue.

The letter relates to strengthening of strategic relations between the two countries and the prospects of developing them to serve their common interests, UAE's official news agency WAM reported. During the meeting, the two sides discussed various aspects of their bilateral relations and the importance of cooperating to enhance and advance them within the framework of their comprehensive strategic partnership and the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, in addition to several regional and international issues of mutual

concern, it said.